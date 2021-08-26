Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast

Suni Lee and JoJo Siwa have joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars.

The Olympic gold medalist and pop star are the first celebrities to be announced for the upcoming 30th season of the dancing competition series.

Lee is a three-time Olympic medalist who took home gold as the all-around champion in women’s gymnastics at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Siwa is a YouTube sensation with 60 million followers who first gained fame by appearing on two seasons of Lifetime’s Dance Moms. Siwa also serves as creative director and executive producer of the upcoming series Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution on Peacock.

The duo will appear in an interview together on Good Morning America on Friday to discuss joining the Dancing cast. The rest of the cast will be announced on Sept. 8.

The new season of Dancing premieres Monday, Sept. 20.