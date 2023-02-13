Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

There’s a new Super Bowl champion.

In a nailbiter at the end of the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35 on Sunday to win Super Bowl LVII. The game, which aired on Fox, took place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts in his first Super Bowl appearance, and Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his third appearance, were tied at seven points after the first quarter, with both teams scoring touchdowns on their opening drives.

At halftime, the Eagles had a 24-14 lead over the Chiefs, with Mahomes limping off the field. He has been fighting a badly sprained right ankle and looked like he re-aggravated the injury.

In the third quarter, the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the opening drive to pull within 24-21. Philadelphia pushed ahead 27-21 to end the third.

In a nailbiter of a finish, it all came down to the last few moments of the game, with the Eagles and Chiefs tied at 35-35 with 11 seconds left in gameplay, as the Chiefs’ Harrison Butker kicked a field goal to pull ahead by three points.

Mahomes was named MVP of the game.

The Chiefs previously won two Super Bowls, in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers and in 1970 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles previously won in 2018 against the New England Patriots.

The Los Angeles Rams were the most recent champions, having beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022.

During the game, a slew of high-profile trailers debuted, including spots for The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Some of the Hollywood stars who appeared in ads included Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Steve Martin, Maya Rudolph, Will Ferrell, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Silverstone and Jennifer Coolidge. Rudd, a Chiefs fan, also was among the stars in attendance at the game.

Rihanna was the halftime performer — and revealed she is pregnant during her energetic performance — while during the preshow, Chris Stapleton sang the National Anthem, Babyface performed “America the Beautiful,” and Sheryl Lee Ralph sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.