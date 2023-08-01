Nickelodeon to Slime-ify Super Bowl LVIII With Alternate Telecast

Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers gets slimed by the Nickelodeon crew after the 2022 NFC Wild Card game

The Super Bowl is getting slimed.

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon will produce a second telecast of Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, bringing its kid-focused coverage and green ooze in tow. The Nick telecast will mark the first time a Super Bowl has had an alternate presentation; CBS, Nick’s Paramount Global sibling, will carry the main broadcast.

While it’s a big step up from the previous games Nick has aired, the alternate telecast isn’t new. Nickelodeon has provided alternate feeds of wild-card playoff games after the 2020 and 2021 seasons and a Christmas Day regular-season game last year — the latter of which produced a viral moment of SpongeBob character Patrick Star (voiced by Bil Fagerbakke) roasting Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson after an interception. Nick also airs a weekly highlights show, NFL Slimetime, during the season, and another Christmas game is on tap for the coming season.

“We are unbelievably proud to partner with CBS Sports and the NFL to bring Nick’s personality and unique visual sensibility to the Super Bowl,” said Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon and chief content officer, movies & kids & family at Paramount+. “As we’ve shown with our prior zeitgeist-busting Wild Card and ‘Nickmas’ coverage, combining the absolute excitement of NFL action with the creativity that can only come from Nickelodeon’s cool POV makes for a must-see event for kids and families everywhere.”

Announcers and other details will be announced closer to the Super Bowl, which is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024. Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson and Gabrielle Nevaeh (That Girl Lay Lay) have called the previous Nickelodeon telecasts, which have won two Sports Emmys.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” said Hans Schroeder, executive vp media distribution for the NFL. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl LVIII and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

Added CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus, “There is nobody more suited than our CBS Sports production team, in conjunction with our friends at Nickelodeon, to deliver an innovative and slime-filled Nick-ified telecast for kids and family, alongside our industry-leading NFL production on CBS, to create a truly unique viewing experience and broaden the reach of the Super Bowl to a new legion of fans.”

The Nick telecast will also be available to viewers in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, albeit on a delayed basis.

CBS Sports will produce the Nick Super Bowl telecast with Nickelodeon Productions. McManus and Harold Bryant are executive producers of the NFL on CBS, and Shawn Robbins is coordinating producer. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vp Nickelodeon & Awesomeness unscripted and digital franchise studio; Paul J. Medford, vp unscripted current series; and Luke Wahl, vp unscripted creative.