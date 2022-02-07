Super Bowl: Pete Davidson Gets Tackled by NFL Star Jerod Mayo in Hellmann’s Spot

Pete Davidson seems to be popping up everywhere lately. From his regular haunt, Saturday Night Live, to ads for Smartwater and Moose Knuckles, to just about everywhere in the celebrity ecosystem for dating Kim Kardashian.

So, it’s not exactly a surprise that the king of Staten Island is making his big game commercial debut on Super Bowl Sunday — and he’s bringing his mom.

Davidson is featured opposite NFL star turned New England Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo who takes a star turn, thanks to expert tackling skills and how well his last name pairs with Hellmann’s brand mayonnaise.

Dubbed Mayo x Mayo, the spot, which will debut on NBC during the fourth quarter, finds Mayo “tackling” food waste and suggesting alternative uses for food that is normally tossed. It pays homage to Lester Speight’s beloved run in the Rawson Marshall Thurber-directed series for Reebok titled Terry Tate: Officer Linebacker.

Jerod Mayo in Hellman’s Big Game Spot. Courtesy of Hellman

The clip shows Mayo tackling some unsuspecting foodies in an effort to educate them on creative ways to use leftovers. Towards the end of the clip, Davidson appears alongside his mother, Amy. “Mom’s already tackling food waste, Mayo,” Davidson tells the coach as he is about to level him. Mayo walks away as Davidson tells his mother, “That’s a big guy.”

Just then, Mayo sprints back and tackles Davidson to the ground, only to apologize immediately. “I get it,” Davidson retorts. “I’m very hittable.”

Hellmann’s has a mission behind the levity. The brand has committed to providing 500,000 meals to Feeding America and is working to secure an additional 5,000 meals for every in-game tackle with the goal of doubling the amount to provide a total of one million meals. Hellmann’s is also hoping consumers join Fridge Night, which provides challenges, tips and tools to change food-wasting behaviors.

“It’s not every day I get tackled by a football pro like Jerod Mayo,” Davidson said in a statement. “I love that Hellmann’s has made it their mission to reduce unnecessary food waste at home, which is cool because we can all get involved. Ma and I have learned a lot and have had fun figuring out ways we can waste less ourselves. All food has potential, so let’s keep it out of the garbage.”

Says Mayo: “Food waste in the U.S. is something we must tackle together. At home, my wife Chantel and I always try to use leftover ingredients in our pantry or fridge to reduce food waste and we hope this spot encourages people to do the same.”