Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar Bring Nostalgia to Super Bowl LVI With Energetic Halftime Performance

It was Dr. Dre’s day during the highly anticipated halftime show of NBC’s 2022 Super Bowl broadcast, with the notable moments including Eminem taking a knee on stage.

The hit-laden concert, which featured performances from Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, provided musical entertainment at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., during the matchup Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dre and Snoop kicked things off with a performance of “The Next Episode” in a facsimile of various interiors. After that, the pair made their way to the roof for “California Love,” updating some of the lyrics of Tupac Shakur’s hit song for 2022.

Next in the medley, surprise guest 50 Cent appeared upside down for the Dre-produced “In da Club,” which mirrored a key scene from the song’s music video.

Mary J. Blige then took to the rooftop for “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.”

Kendrick Lamar followed that up by performing in front of the structure for “Alright,” with background dancers wearing sashes that read “DRE DAY.”

Dr. Dre, Snopp Dogg Rob Carr/Getty Images

The hits kept coming, as Eminem appeared atop the roof for a brief refrain from “Forgot About Dre” before segueing into his Oscar-winning anthem “Lose Yourself.” Eminem’s performance ended with him taking a lengthy knee after concluding the song, an apparent reference to Colin Kaepernick previously taking a knee ahead of NFL games to comment on racial injustice.

Dre took to a piano to perform the lick from “Still D.R.E.” before he rejoined Snoop for a rooftop performance of the lead single from 1999’s The Chronic 2001.

During a press conference held Thursday, Dr. Dre expressed that the concert was a long time coming, giving the decades-long impact that he and his compatriots have had in the music scene.

“This should’ve happened a long time ago,” the six-time Grammy winner said. “Hip-hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now, so it’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized. I think we’re going to go on and do a fantastic show, and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us anymore in the future.”