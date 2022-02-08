Super Bowl LVI: Jennifer Coolidge Eats Paper Towels, Gwyneth Paltrow Munches on a Vagina Candle in Uber Eats Spot

“If it was delivered with Uber Eats, does that mean I can eats it?” Jennifer Coolidge asks in the opening of the platform’s new Super Bowl commercial while holding a box of aluminum foil in one hand and a bouquet of kale in the other.

The question provides the premise for the Uber Eats spot which features quick flashes of customers (famous and non-famous alike) swallowing goods delivered by the delivery service, largely known for takeout but also offering non-edible grocery goods. Succession star Nicholas Braun throws back some dish soap and later eats a sponge, Gwyneth Paltrow munches on one of her goop candles (labeled “This Smells Like My Vagina”), and Trevor Noah exclaims, “Thanks to Uber Eats, we don’t even know what food is anymore.”

The spot, revealed Tuesday, will air during Sunday’s Super Bowl on NBC during the second quarter. See it in full below.

To coincide with the campaign, Uber Eats is launching a series of in-app experiences including a “Big Game Goods Hub” to offer consumers a chance to get big game goods like groceries, alcohol and clean up supplies, an official Goop Store for consumers in New York and Los Angeles to purchase items from Paltrow’s company (like vagina candles, GOOPGLOW products, vibrators, and more), and a Valentine’s Day Hub offering $20 off V-Day “Eats” and “Don’t Eats” like flowers, chocolates, candles, bath bombs and more.

Gwyneth Paltrow Courtesy of Uber Eats