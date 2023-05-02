Super Bowl LVII TV Ratings Revised Up: Fox’s Broadcast Crosses 115M Viewers

Almost three months after the game aired, new ratings figures are in for Super Bowl LVII — and they mark the Fox broadcast as the most watched single-network U.S. telecast of all time (at least officially).

Revised numbers from Nielsen put the total for the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 at 115.1 million viewers across all platforms. That’s about 2 million more people than the initially reported total of 113.1 million viewers, which was a slight improvement on Super Bowl LVI in 2022, which averaged 112.3 million for NBC.

The upward revision also puts Fox’s telecast of Super Bowl LVII atop the all-time list of most watched telecasts in the United States, ahead of Super Bowl XLIX’s 114.4 million viewers in 2015 — with the sizable caveat that out of home viewing wasn’t baked into Nielsen’s same-day ratings for the Super Bowl until 2021. (Out of home estimates for Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LII in 2018 would put those broadcasts, both on NBC, ahead of this year’s game, but aren’t included in Nielsen’s official counts for those years.)

Fox Sports said in a statement that the change in viewer figures “is the result of a thorough review by Nielsen that revealed irregularities in the encoding that enables Nielsen’s measurement of TV viewing as well as in the measurement of out-of-home viewing. We appreciate Nielsen’s commitment to producing the most accurate viewership figure possible.”