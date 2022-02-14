Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Drops Spooky New Trailer During Super Bowl LVI

Moon Knight, the latest Marvel series heading to Disney+, released a new trailer Sunday during NBC’s Super Bowl broadcast.

The new spot showed the tormented lead character, played by Oscar Isaac, as he receives guidance from Ethan Hawke, portraying wisened Arthur Harrow. The Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL’s final game of the season.

“It must be very difficult, the voices in your head,” Hawke’s character says. “There’s chaos in you. Embrace it.”

In a recent interview with Empire magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promised that the series will be an unexpected ride for fans.

“It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do,” Feige said. “There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?'”

During a previous interview, Isaac shared, “We’re making something that’s quite different, and that doesn’t follow the same … logic of what a lot of superhero films do.”

Moon Knight, which follows the 2021 Marvel series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye, starts streaming March 30 on Disney+.

The trailer is below.