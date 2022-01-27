First Trailer for ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ Shows Toxic Rideshare Culture

There’s some serious The Wolf of Wall Street and The Social Network vibes in Showtime’s first trailer for Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.

The limited series stars Emmy winner Joesph Gordon-Levitt (The Trial of the Chicago 7) as Travis Kalanick, the ride share service’s “hard-charging CEO.”

The season promises to tell “the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber.” The show follows Kalanick, “who was ultimately ousted in a boardroom coup, and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), the plainspoken, brilliant Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on Uber’s success – and then has to live with the consequences. Uma Thurman stars as Arianna Huffington, the savvy businesswoman and co-founder of The Huffington Post, who was an Uber board member.”

In the series the “Battle for Uber will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.”

The series also stars Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt and Babak Tafti.

Brian Koppelman and David Levien (Billions) and Beth Schacter (Soundtrack) executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series.

The Battle for Uber is envisioned as the first installment in a Super Pumped anthology series in which each season will explore a story that rocked the business world to its core.

The series premieres Sunday, Feb. 27.