‘Superman & Lois,’ ‘All American: Homecoming’ Renewed, ‘Gotham Knights’ Canceled at The CW

The CW is closing the books on its 2022-23 season with decisions on three shows left on the bubble after May’s upfronts.

The network has renewed Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming for the 2023-24 season, while Gotham Knights has been canceled. Gotham Knights will close out its single season with episodes on June 20 and 27.

The renewals for Superman & Lois and All American: Homecoming mean that The CW will carry over four scripted series from its 2022-23 lineup; they join Homecoming’s parent show, All American, and Walker. Both Superman & Lois and Homecoming will have shorter runs next season, with the former going for 10 episodes (vs. 13 this year) in its fourth season and the latter for 13 for its third, down from 15.

Under new owners Nexstar, the network is looking to reduce costs with smaller episode orders and other reductions as the company looks to make The CW profitable (which it never was, nor was it designed to be, under former owners CBS and Warner Bros.) by 2025. All American — the only show of the four currently on The CW’s fall lineup — and Walker are also expected to have shorter runs and be mixed in with acquired series like Canadian drama Sullivan’s Crossing (which has been renewed for a second season) and former AMC series 61st Street as well as unscripted series ranging from Whose Line Is It Anyway to Inside the NFL.

All three series whose fates were decided Monday hail from Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. Superman & Lois was the second most watched show on The CW in 2022-23 — but also among the more expensive series on the network. All American: Homecoming, according to The CW, draws a solid cross-platform audience.

Gotham Knights, which like Superman & Lois is based on DC Comics characters, had a smaller audience than S&L but was also considerably less expensive to make, with sources saying it carried the lowest price tag for any of The CW’s DC shows over the years.