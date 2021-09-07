Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama

Fox has set the lead roles for its country music drama Monarch.

Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel will star in the series, which is set for a January premiere on the broadcast network. They’ll play the founder and heir to a music dynasty that’s threatening to crumble around them.

Oscar winner Sarandon (Dead Man Walking, Ray Donovan) will play Dottie Cantrell Roman, an extremely talented and tough-as-nails queen of country music who built a dynasty with her beloved husband, Albie. Even though the Roman name is built on authenticity, the foundation of their success is a lie. The role marks Sarandon’s first regular role in a network primetime series.

Friel (Pushing Daisies, The Girlfriend Experience) plays Dottie’s daughter Nicky, who will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy and ensure her own quest for stardom.

In the works since Fox picked up a script in 2019, Monarch scored a straight-to-series order earlier this year. It’s produced by Fox Entertainment and is the network’s first fully owned scripted series since it separated from 20th Century Fox. Melissa London Hilfers created the series and executive produces with showrunner Michael Rauch (Instinct), Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group, and music manager Jason Owen of Sandbox Entertainment. Jason Ensler (The Passage; Love, Victor) will direct and exec produce the series premiere.

Monarch is slated to premiere Jan. 30 following Fox’s telecast of the NFL NFC championship game, then move to its regular home on Tuesdays starting Feb. 1.