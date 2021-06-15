Susannah Grant Inks First-Look Deal at Lionsgate TV

Erin Brockovich and Unbelievable writer Susannah Grant is setting up shop at Lionsgate TV.

The Oscar and Emmy nominee has signed a first-look deal with the independent studio. Grant will develop and produce scripted projects for all platforms under the deal.

“Susannah has an incredible repertoire of award-winning content across television and film, which makes this partnership and its possibilities very exciting,” said Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “She’s a talented creative voice and writer who can do it all, and we’re happy to welcome her to our Lionsgate family. We look forward to creating iconic, critically acclaimed programming together for all of our platform partners.”

Grant currently has two projects in the works that predate the Lionsgate deal: She’s executive producing FX on Hulu’s adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel Fleishman Is in Trouble at ABC Signature and serving as showrunner on Lessons in Chemistry, starring Brie Larson, at Apple. The former is also exec produced by Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly, who signed an overall TV deal at Lionsgate earlier this year.

Grant earned Emmy nominations in 2020 for writing and producing Netflix’s Unbelievable; the limited series also won a Peabody Award. She was nominated for an Emmy and won a Writers Guild Award in 2016 for HBO’s movie Confirmation.

Her writing credits also include feature films 28 Days, In Her Shoes and The Soloist and series including CBS’ A Gifted Man and Fox’s Party of Five. Grant is repped by UTA, Adam Berkowtiz of Lenore Entertainment Group and attorney Christine Cuddy.

Grant joins a roster of creatives at Lionsgate that also includes Power franchise creator Courtney Kemp, Paul Feig, P-Valley creator Katori Hall, Hightown‘s Rebecca Cutter and Jenny Bicks, among others.