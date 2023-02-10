Donald Glover’s Creepy ‘Swarm’ Trailer Creates Some Buzz

The first look at Donald Glover’s Swarm has arrived, and it’s sure to leave viewers buzzing with curiosity about the horror-thriller series.

Amazon Studios released the teaser trailer for the Atlanta creator’s next TV show, which he co-created with Atlanta writer Janine Nabers. Swarm, which will first make its world premiere at the upcoming SXSW festival, releases on Amazon’s Prime Video March 17.

The Amazon Studios and Gilga series stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a young woman whose obsession with a pop star takes a dark turn. The brief yet haunting teaser trailer introduces Dre, as she is shown in several unsettled and disjointed scenes, amid a buzzing sound, as a question is asked over and over: “Who is your favorite artist?”

The SXSW logline for Swarm reads: “Murder. Sex. Music.” The series has been described as revolving around a Beyoncé-like figure.

Glover recently described the series as a “post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy” when revealing a first look to Vanity Fair. Nabers added that they took inspiration from TV antiheroes, like Mad Men’s Don Draper and The Sopranos’ Tony Soprano, to create an antihero “through the lens of a Black, modern-day woman” with Dre.

The series also stars actress and Chloe x Halle singer Chloe Bailey as Dre’s sister, Marissa, and Snowfall star Damson Idris as Dre’s boyfriend.

Malia Obama is among the writers in the room, as The Hollywood Reporter previously reported.

Chloe Bailey and Dominique Fishback in Swarm. Courtesy of Warrick Page/Prime Video

Swarm Courtesy of Warrick Page/Prime Video

Swarm Courtesy of Warrick Page/Prime Video

Nabers (Watchmen, Away) serves as showrunner for the series and Glover directed the pilot. Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz and Michael Schaefer are executive producers, with Fishback as a producer.

Swarm marks Glover’s first project under his Amazon overall deal. THR reported the multihyphenate exited his pact with Disney-owned FX for a multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal with the streamer.