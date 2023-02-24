First Full ‘Swarm’ Trailer Shows the Dark Side of Fandom

The first full look at Swarm shows an obsessed fan’s descent into depression and violence.

The upcoming Prime Video series from co-creators and executive producers Janine Nabers and Donald Glover (Atlanta) stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, “a young woman obsessed with the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.”

The series will help kick off the South by Southwest Film & Television Festival as an opening night selection on March 10.

Nabers (Watchmen) serves as showrunner for the series and Glover directed the pilot. Malia Obama is among the writers in the room, as The Hollywood Reporter previously reported. Swarm also represents Glover’s first project under his Amazon overall deal.

The cast of Swarm also includes Chlöe Bailey, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons, and Byron Bowers.

Prime Video will release all its Swarm episodes on March 17.