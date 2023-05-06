CBS Cancels ‘SWAT’ After Six Seasons

CBS is canceling its crime drama SWAT after six seasons.

The show, an update of the 1970s cop show that stars Shemar Moore as LAPD Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, will air its final episode on May 19. SWAT is a co-production of Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios.

“For six seasons, the amazing talents of the SWAT cast led by Shemar Moore, the writers, producers and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan, Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up,” said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach in a statement. “We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week.”

Ratings are not to blame for SWAT’s end: The series actually grew its total audience over last season, averaging 6.82 million viewers over seven days (per Nielsen) vs. 6.41 million in 2021-22. Its adults 18-49 rating slipped a little, from 0.8 to 0.67, but that still ranks among the top 20 dramas on ad-supported TV.

Rather, it’s the current economics of the TV business, in which networks and streamers are prioritizing full ownership of their series, as Ryan noted to The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast in March. “Right now, it’s up in the air whether SWAT will get picked up for a seventh season, and that has nothing to do with ratings,” he said. “You would never see that situation 15 years ago. … There’s no reason why the show shouldn’t be picked up other than the economics of the business are changing. CBS and Sony will or will not figure out a way to economically make a season seven work.”

SWAT also stars Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit and Rochelle Aytes. Ryan and Thomas developed the series; Ryan executive produces with Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman and Paul Bernard.

Keep track of all the broadcast renewals and cancellations with THR’s network scorecard.