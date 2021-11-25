European Networks Join Swedish ‘Threesome’

Three of Europe’s TV powerhouses — Channel 4 in the U.K., Germany’s RTL and Canal+ in France — have gotten into bed with Sweden’s Threesome.

The networks have picked up rights in their respective territories for the hot new Swedish drama series, which premiered on Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay earlier this year.

Channel 4 nabbed the show for its streaming service All 4, RTL picked up Threesome for its RTL Passion channel in Germany and Canal + acquired it for its main pay-TV outlet.

Produced by Sweden’s Yellow Bird (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo), part of production giant Banijay, Threesome stars Matilda Källström and Simon Lööf as Siri and David, a young Swedish couple, together since high school, whose relationship is challenged after a chance encounter with the alluring French art student Camille (Blue Is the Warmest Colour’s Alma Jodorowsky). The show has been a critical hit on Viaplay. Eccho Rights, which is handling international sales on the series, said it is in negotiations with broadcasters and streaming services across Europe and Asia.

“Threesome is a series that speaks straight to the heart. Its themes of insecurity, heartbreak, lust and jealousy are truly universal and have made it hugely appealing to international buyers,” said Lucy Roberts, director of sales for Western Europe at Eccho Rights.

Viaplay is doubling down on its original series as it moves to expand beyond the Nordic region. Some 60 Viaplay originals are set to premiere in 2022.

Earlier this month, parent company Nordic Entertainment Group signed a multi-year production and development deal with MGM International Television Productions that will see the two companies develop and co-produce six English-language original international series for Viaplay, starting with the Western drama series Billy the Kid, starring British actor Tom Blyth (Benediction), and the apocalyptic thriller Last Light featuring Matthew Fox (Lost).

Already a major regional player in the Nordic territories, Viaplay this year launched a Polish version of its SVOD service and will roll out a U.S. version of Viaplay in late 2021. Viaplay plans to roll out local versions of its service in the Netherlands and the U.K. next year, followed by Germany, Australia and Canada in 2023.