‘Sweet Tooth,’ ‘Army of the Dead’ Rack Up Big Netflix View Counts in Second Quarter

Netflix gathered big audiences for Zack Snyder’s movie Army of the Dead and the comic book series Sweet Tooth in the spring, according to the company’s quarterly earnings report.

The streamer says Army of the Dead grabbed one of its highest view counts ever, with 75 million member accounts worldwide tuning into the zombie movie in its first four weeks of release. (Netflix’s viewing metric counts two minutes of viewing time of a series or movie — long enough to show “the choice was intentional,” as the streamer puts it — as a view.)

The raw viewing total for Army of the Dead ranks among the top 10 Netflix titles since the company switched to its two-minute view standard in late 2019. The streamer reported 209.18 million global subscribers for the quarter, meaning about 36 percent of users across the world checked out Army of the Dead. The 75 million views is slightly more than the company’s initial projection of 72 million.

Kevin Hart’s movie Fatherhood also racked up big numbers, with 74 million member accounts watching at least two minutes. The two films were by far the most viewed titles on Netflix in the quarter, per the company. Netflix also reported that The Mitchells vs. the Machines (53 million views over four weeks) is its biggest animated feature film to date.

Sweet Tooth, meanwhile, racked up the highest view numbers of any series released in the second quarter with 60 million accounts tuning in. Fantasy series Shadow and Bone (which has been renewed for a second season) clocked in at 55 million views. Part two of Lupin didn’t break as big as its debut, but the series racked up 54 million views over four weeks with its second batch of episodes.

Competition show Too Hot to Handle scored 29 million views in its first four weeks, down a good amount from its first season (51 million) in 2020. Season two of The Circle drew 14 million views over four weeks; both shows were released in batches over several weeks rather than the usual all-at-once model.

In its letter to shareholders, Netflix also for the first time acknowledged Nielsen’s streaming measurement, noting that the ratings service’s measurement of TV usage for June had the streamer accounting for 7 percent of screen time in the United States.

“Considering that we are less mature in other countries and that [the Nielsen figure] excludes mobile screens (where we believe our share of engagement is even lower), we are confident that we have a long runway for growth,” the shareholder letter reads. “As we improve our service, our goal is to continue to increase our share of screen time in the U.S. and around the world.”

