‘Sweet Tooth’ Renewed for Second Season at Netflix

Netflix is taking a second helping of Sweet Tooth.

The streamer has ordered a second season of the show based on Jeff Lemire’s DC Comics series. Like the first run, season two will comprise eight episodes.

“It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy,” said showrunner Jim Mickle in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

Sweet Tooth is set 10 years after an event known as the “Great Crumble,” which included a deadly virus and the (possibly connected) emergence of half-human, half-animal hybrids. The series follows Gus (Christian Convery), a young boy who’s part deer, as he journeys across what’s left of America with a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

The cast also includes Adeel Akhtar, Will Forte, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani and Neil Sandilands; James Brolin narrates the series.

According to Netflix’s internal data, 60 million member accounts watched at least two minutes of Sweet Tooth in the four weeks after its June 4 release, making it the top original series on the streamer in the second quarter. Nielsen figures for the United States show that viewers spent some 3.2 billion minutes watching the series from June 4-27, with a peak of 1.43 billion in the week of June 7-13.

Team Downey and Warner Bros. TV produce Sweet Tooth. Mickle executive produces with Team Downey’s Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr. and Amanda Burrell; Linda Moran is also an EP. Evan Moore of Team Downey produces, and Oanh Ly (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will join the series as a co-exec producer for season two.

Beth Schwartz, who served as co-showrunner and executive produced the first season, will not return, having planned only to see the series through its first season. Schwartz, who has an overall deal at WBTV, is next writing and showrunning the pilot of Red Queen for Peacock.