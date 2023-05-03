‘Sweet Tooth’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Netflix is pulling its tooth out.

The streaming giant has handed out a third and final season renewal for Sweet Tooth, the Warner Bros. TV drama based on the DC Comics title. In a twist, production on season three of the series from exec producer Robert Downey Jr. and his Team Downey banner has already been completed in New Zealand.

“In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell and in a lot of ways it takes on its own life,” showrunner and creator Jim Mickle said in a statement Wednesday. “At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going. Season three is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in season one or two.”

The sophomore season of Sweet Tooth bowed April 27 and drew more than 48 million hours of viewership during its first four days on Netflix.

Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie star in the series, which has promoted Rosalind Chao and Amy Seimetz to series regulars and added Cara Gee and newcomer Ayazhan Dalabayeva as new castmembers for the final season.

Mickle created Sweet Tooth and serves as writer, director and showrunner. He exec produces alongside Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Linda Moran, Beth Schwartz and Amanda Burrell. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television.

The news of the final season comes as more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America have put their pencils down as the strike over such topics as AI, mini-rooms and span threatens to impact the scripted content pipeline. Having already filmed a third season, likely back to back with season two, was not only more cost-effective but also helped Netflix have content ready to go should the strike go on for months.