Emmys: Sydney Sweeney, Bill Hader, Julia Garner Earn Nominations for Multiple Shows

Jerrod Carmichael, Julia Garner, Bill Hader and Sydney Sweeney are among the stars who earned 2022 Emmy Awards nominations for multiple projects when the list of nominees was announced Tuesday.

Marking her first-ever Emmy nominations, Sweeney was nominated for best supporting actress in a drama series for HBO’s Euphoria and best supporting actress in a limited series for HBO’s The White Lotus.

Also earning acting nominations for multiple shows were Garner, nominated for supporting actress in a drama series for Netflix’s Ozark and lead actress in a limited series for Netflix’s Inventing Anna; Rhea Seehorn, for supporting actress in a drama series for AMC’s Better Call Saul and actress in a shortform comedy or drama series for YouTube’s Cooper’s Bar; and Harriet Walter, for guest actress in a comedy series for Ted Lasso and guest actress in a drama series for Succession.

Hader was nominated for lead actor in a comedy series for HBO’s Barry, along with guest actor in a comedy series for HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He was also nominated for directing for a comedy series and writing for a comedy series, both for Barry.

Carmichael picked up a nom for guest actor in a comedy series for NBC’s Saturday Night Live and writing for a variety special for HBO’s Rothaniel.

Among those who were recognized as hosts along with writing or directing were Amy Poehler, for directing for a documentary/nonfiction program for Amazon’s Lucy and Desi and host for a reality or competition program for NBC’s Making It; and Nicole Byer, host for a reality or competition program for Netflix’s Nailed It! and writing for a variety special for Netflix’s Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo).

The 2022 Emmy Award nominations were announced Tuesday. The Emmys will broadcast live 8-11 p.m. ET/5-8 p.m. PT on NBC on Sept. 19 and stream live via Peacock.