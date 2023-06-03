Sydney Sweeney Says Two Family Members Turned Off ‘Euphoria’ and “Walked Out” of the Room

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about the first time her family watched Euphoria and said a few family members didn’t get very far.

During a preview clip for an upcoming episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, the Reality actress said her mother knew what to expect of her role in the Sam Levinson-created risqué series.

“My mom visited me on set at the time, so she like knew the story and I talked to her a lot about it – my dad didn’t,” Sweeney explained. “I didn’t prepare my dad at all.”

Sweeney said she didn’t really know how to bring up the HBO show to her father in conversation. “When I talk to my dad, it’s usually not about work,” she added. “We talk, like, father-daughter conversations.”

But the Anyone But You actress said her dad ended up deciding to watch the popular drama anyway “without telling me, with his parents.”

Since they didn’t know what to anticipate from the series and Sweeney’s Cassie, which follows a group of high school students as they struggle with issues of drugs, sex and violence, she said, “My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out.”

“But my grandma … she’s a big supporter of mine,” the star added. “She’s a big fan of mine. Actually, I bring her, usually, all over the world to my different sets and I make her an extra.”

Euphoria, which also stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira, has been renewed for a third season, although a premiere date has not been set.