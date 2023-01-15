‘Chucky,’ ‘Reginald the Vampire’ Renewed at Syfy

Syfy has picked up new seasons of two of its horror-inflected series.

The NBCUniveral cable network has renewed Chucky, the continuation of the long-running movie franchise, for a third season, and vampire comedy Reginald the Vampire for a second. (Chucky also airs on sister channel USA Network.)

Created by Don Mancini — the mastermind of the Child’s Play movie franchise — Chucky, from Universal Studio Group’s UCP, follows the murderous, serial killer-possessed doll as he wreaks havoc on a new set of characters. The show’s second season was among the top 10 dramas in cable among adults 18-49.

Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Brad Dourif (reprising his franchise role as the voice of Chucky) star in the series. A number of familiar faces from the movie series, including Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent and Christine Elise, have made guest appearances.

“The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three,” said Mancini. “This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at Syfy, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.”

Mancini executive produces Chucky with Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe.

Reginald the Vampire, based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant, stars Jacob Batalon as the title character, an average guy turned into a creature of the night — to the horror of the looks- and status-obsessed vampire community. Mandela Van Peebles, Savannah Basley, Em Haine, Aren Buchholz, Marguerite Hanna and Thailey Roberge also star.

“The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with Syfy is to get the opportunity to do it again,” said series creator and executive producer Harley Peyton. “All of us — cast and crew, writers, producers — can hardly wait.”

Reginald the Vampire comes from Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios. Peyton executive produces with Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson.