Sylvester Stallone to Star in Taylor Sheridan-Terence Winter Mob Drama for Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone is going to Kansas City — by way of Paramount+.

The three-time Oscar nominee and Rocky star will play the lead role in a Paramount+ mob drama from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire veteran Terence Winter. The part will mark the first regular series role for Stallone in his 50-plus-year career.

Kansas City follows Sal (Stallone), a New York mobster who’s forced to relocate to present-day Kansas City, Missouri, and is faced with the task of re-establishing his Italian Mafia family in the Midwestern city. Sal encounters several surprising and unconventional characters as he forges a path to power.

The series, which has opened a writers room, comes from 101 Studios, the studio behind Sheridan’s Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown as well as the forthcoming Yellowstone spinoff Y: 1883. Sheridan, Winter and Stallone will executive produce with David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. Winter, an Oscar nominee for his Wolf of Wall Street screenplay, will serve as showrunner.

Stallone had a handful of TV roles earlier in his career before breaking out with Rocky in 1976 but has never been a regular on a series. His recent work includes The Suicide Squad, the Creed films, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Rambo: Last Blood. He is repped by CAA.

