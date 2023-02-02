Sylvester Stallone Reality Show Confirmed, Teaser Trailer Released

It’s official: Sylvester Stallone is going Kardashian with a Paramount+ reality series following the iconic action star and his family.

The Family Stallone is a docuseries about the iconic action star, his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

Touts the description of the eight-episode series: “Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

A teaser trailer for the Tulsa King star’s reality debut effort — among the suite of Paramount+ programming — will air during the Super Bowl, below:

Recently, Stallone defended the idea of doing the reality show during a cover story interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I felt as though I wasted a lot of time,” he said. “Now I realize there are only so many bullets left in the gun. Very few. When you’re young, you’re just haphazardly shooting wildly and hope you hit something. Now you don’t have the luxury of missing — especially with the family and the kids. I find that to be my biggest regret. Everyone goes, ‘I wish I’d shown love more’ or ‘I wish I’d spent more time with the kids.’ I’m riding that boat. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I’ve been taking a lot of shit for.

“I thought [the reality show] would be the ultimate home movie,” he continued. “This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, ‘Oh God, you must be in [financial] trouble.’ Just the opposite.”

The Family Stallone will premiere this spring and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions, with Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray, and Jason Williams as co-executive producers.