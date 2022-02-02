‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Enlists Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell

AMC’s Tales of the Walking Dead is coming into focus.

Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Anthony Edwards (ER, Inventing Anna) and Poppy Liu (Hacks) have been cast in the six-episode anthology spinoff of the Walking Dead franchise.

Each episode will tell its own stand-alone story that focuses on both new and established characters within the world of the zombie drama. Details on which characters the quintet will play are being kept under wraps. It’s also unclear if they will appear together or in separate episodes.

Tales, which was formally picked up to series in October after more than a year in development, has also lined up its directors. Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) set to helm three episodes.

Tales is exec produced by former Walking Dead showrunner turned franchise content chief Scott M. Gimple. Channing Powell, who has been a writer on both the flagship series and its first offshoot, Fear the Walking Dead, is set to serve as showrunner on the anthology. Tales is expected to bow sometime in the summer on AMC.

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come,” Gimple said in a statement Wednesday.

The news comes as the second of four parts in the supersized 11th and final season of The Walking Dead is set to bow Feb. 20. Tales is the fourth show in the larger TWD franchise, joining the flagship, Fear and the since concluded World Beyond. A fifth series, focused on TWD stars Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol), is also in the works and will bow after the original series wraps.

“We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen,” Powell said.

