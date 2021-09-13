‘Doctor Who’ Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing in Los Angeles

Tanya Fear, a British actress who appeared in a 2018 episode of BBC sci-fi Doctor Who, has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old Londoner was originally reported as last being seen in The Hollywood Bowl area on Sep. 9. However, it has now been revealed she was spotted at a Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard on Sep. 12. Friends and family are urging people to use the #FindTanyaFear hashtag on Twitter to help gather information on her whereabouts, and have set up the dedicated Twitter account @FindTanyaFear to spread word of the actresses’ disappearance.

“Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” her manager Alex Cole told ABC News, adding that she was fine when he saw her a week ago. “We’re obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”

According to the BBC, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a missing persons report was filed for her on Sept. 9.

Fear has appeared in British TV shows such as Endeavour, Spotless, DCI Banks and Midsomer Murders, and also had a role in Kick-Ass 2. She recently started standup comedy.

The @FindTanyaFear account has been posting details to help find the actress.