Taron Egerton, the guest on this week’s episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, is one of the top young stars in Hollywood. A British-born Welsh actor who burst onto the scene playing a juvenile delinquent turned secret agent’s protege in the 2015 film Kingsman: The Secret Service, he shot onto the A-list with his portrayal of Elton John in the 2019 film Rocketman, for which he won a Golden Globe and was nominated for best actor SAG and BAFTA awards and a Grammy. In 2022, his performance in the Apple TV+ limited series Black Bird as Jimmy Keene, a drug dealer offered a chance to be let out of prison early if he can extract from a serial killer the location of the latter’s victims, has already brought him Golden Globe and SAG Award noms and is poised to bring him an Emmy nom, too.

Over the course of this episode, the 33-year-old reflects on the importance to his career of filmmakers Matthew Vaughn and Dexter Fletcher, who have repeatedly championed him for roles; the fortuitous running thread that Elton John has played throughout his life and the greatest challenges and rewards of ultimately playing him; why he relished the opportunity to do longform television for the first time with Black Bird, even though the show’s subject matter took him to some very dark places; plus much more.