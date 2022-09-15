Taye Diggs-Hosted Reality Dating Series ‘Back in the Groove’ Set at Hulu

Taye Diggs has been tapped to help three women get their groove back.

Reality competition series Back in the Groove has been set for an eight-episode season at Hulu, with Diggs as host. The title and premise, going by the description provided by the streamer, is a play on Diggs’ classic 1998 movie How Stella Got Her Groove Back, where he made his film debut and starred opposite Angela Bassett.

Veteran reality producer Elan Gale, formerly of ABC’s The Bachelor franchise and currently of HBO Max’s FBoy Island, will serve as showrunner.

The description reads: “Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic — where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes: You can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself! At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove.”

The three leads are identified as Sparkle, 43, of Atlanta; Steph, 41, of Miami; and Brooke, 42, Los Angeles.

The series marks the first unscripted Hulu original series from Walt Disney Television Alternative, the company’s recently launched unscripted studio. The studio is led by Craig Erwich, who was upped to president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals amid Disney’s restructuring under CEO Bob Chapek.

Back in the Groove is executive produced by Gale, Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe, Shannon Stoeke and Taye Diggs; all are repped by CAA. The series is produced by Walt Disney Television Alternative and Beyond Media Rights Ltd.