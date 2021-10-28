Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo, Eric Bellinger Form ‘Black Pack’ for CW Variety Specials

Taye Diggs and recording artists Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger will topline two variety specials at The CW — beginning with a holiday show later this year.

The trio will star in The Black Pack: We Three Kings and The Black Pack: Excellence, with both specials highlighting Black performers and harkening back to the banter and style of the Rat Pack, with Diggs, Ne-Yo and Bellinger as The Black Pack.

We Three Kings is set to premiere Nov. 29 and will feature guests including All American‘s Bre-Z and singers Tank, Sevyn Streeter and Jordin Sparks. The show will feature classic Christmas music, comedy and dance.

The Black Pack: Excellence is slated to air in 2022 and will commemorate Juneteenth with music, dance and a guest lineup to be announced closer to air, along with a new anthem for the holiday marking the date when enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom after the end of the Civil War. It will also pay tribute to Rat Pack member and entertainment icon Sammy Davis Jr.

Both Black Pack specials will be produced by Magic Lemonade (HBO’s All Def Comedy, Comedy Central’s Hood Adjacent With James Davis). Diggs, Shannon Stoeke and Rikki Hughes will executive produce, with Hughes serving as showrunner.