Taye Diggs Finds Unfinished Business in Trailer for ‘Best Man: The Final Chapters’

Harper's (Diggs) novel has been optioned and is about to be adapted into a movie, causing a midlife crisis and renewal for the ‘Best Man’ universe.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Taye Diggs (left) with Morris Chestnut and Terrence Howard in 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Courtesy of Peacock

Taye Diggs faces unpredictable stages of midlife crisis in the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which dropped on Wednesday.

The Peacock limited series returns to close out the Best Man franchise when it hinges on Harper Stewart (Diggs) getting his debut novel made into a movie, which brings about the return of the gang from the original 1999 film: Lance (Morris Chestnut), Jordan (Nia Long), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Shelby (Melissa De Sousa), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Candace (Regina Hall) and Murch (Harold Perrineau).

“That book caused a lot of drama,” Candace tells a head-shaking Harper at one point in the trailer.

The final installment from the Best Man creator Malcolm D. Lee will see Harper and friends deal with parenting, activism, old love, new love and the challenge of being Black and upwardly mobile in America in their first and final outing since The Best Man Holiday nearly a decade ago, which released in 2013.

The Best Man franchise is based on the Universal film written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, who will helm four episodes of the eight-episode final series.

“It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I’ve worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about Black people and their humanity. It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream,” director Lee said in a statement.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters will debut on Peacock Dec. 22, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

