Hulu, Liz Tigelaar Adapting Taylor Jenkins Reid’s ‘Malibu Rising’ as TV Series (Exclusive)

Hulu is headed to Mailbu.

Author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s recently released novel Malibu Rising (Ballantine Books) is being developed as a TV series for Hulu. The potential series was bought preemptively by the Disney-owned streamer in advance of the book’s June 1 publication.

Little Fires Everywhere creator, showrunner and executive producer Liz Tigelaar will exec produce the series alongside Brad Mendelsohn, Stacey Silverman and Jennifer Gwartz. Amy Talkington, who wrote and produced Little Fires Everywhere, will reteam with Tigelaar to exec produce and write the Malibu Rising adaptation. Jenkins Reid will exec produce.

Reid’s Malibu Rising, which is her follow-up to her New York Times best-selling book Daisy Jones & the Six, centers on Nina, Jay, Hud and Kit Riva — children to the famed rocker Mick Riva — as they throw their annual party to celebrate the end of summer in 1983. Things take a dramatic turn as the family is forced to confront secrets and reckon with their family history. Malibu Rising was recently selected as the Pick of the Month for Read With Jenna and The Today Show.

Malibu Rising joins a lineup of upcoming adaptations of Jenkins Reid’s library. Her novel One True Loves will be adapted for film with Andy Fickman to direct and a cast that boasts Hamilton‘s Phillipa Soo, Shang Chi’s Simu Liu and Holidate‘s Luke Bracey. Meanwhile, Jenkins Reid’s best-seller Daisy Jones & the Six was bought preemptively by Amazon for Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Circle to produce for television, with Riley Keough and Sam Claflin starring and production set for this Fall.

Disney’s 20th Television is the studio on Malibu Rising, which will also be exec produced by Circle of Confusion (The Walking Dead) and Tigelaar’s company Best Day Ever Productions. Tigelaar, who has an overall deal with Disney’s ABC Signature, will oversee the drama outside of her pact. Jordan Helman and Sasha Silver will cover the series for Hulu.

Tigelaar and Best Day Ever are repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. Circle of Confusion is repped by CAA, Howard Abramson of Behr Abramson Levy. Talkington is repped by UTA, The Arlook Group and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Jenkins Reid is repped by WME, Circle of Confusion and Stuart Rosenthal of GGSSC.