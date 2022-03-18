‘Yellowstone’ Guide: Creator Taylor Sheridan Has Eight Other TV Shows

Yellowstone going from sleeper hit to buzzy blockbuster over the last year (its most recent season finale drew nearly 15 million viewers), it’s no surprise Paramount+, as it strives for streaming war market-share, is developing a flurry of other projects from the show’s prolific writer-producer yesteryear genres, luring Middle America viewers and making hardscrabble heroes feel fresh again. With Paramount Network’s ranch dramagoing from sleeper hit to buzzy blockbuster over the last year (its most recent season finale drew nearly 15 million viewers), it’s no surprise Paramount+, as it strives for streaming war market-share, is developing a flurry of other projects from the show’s prolific writer-producer Taylor Sheridan . The 51-year-old with a nine-figure overall deal has demonstrated a knack for revivingyesteryear genres, luring Middle America viewers and making hardscrabble heroes feel fresh again.

Here is every current Sheridan TV project that’s either on the air, greenlit to production or in active development:

THE DUTTON-VERSE

Yellowstone

4 seasons, renewed

The title that started it all follows a dynastic Montana family led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

1883 1 season, additional episodes ordered

Yellowstone’s wagon train prequel led by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill premiered to 4.9 million viewers in December.

1 season ordered

The Dutton family will face the Great Depression and Prohibition.

In development

The Yellowstone spinoff is set at a tough Texas cattle ranch.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

NON-DUTTON-VERSE

Land Man

1 season ordered

Billy Bob Thornton is a crisis manager working in the world of West Texas oil rigs. 1 season orderedBilly Bob Thornton is a crisis manager working in the world of West Texas oil rigs.

In development

David Oyelowo is attached as the real-life Wild West lawman who inspired the Lone Ranger.

1 season ordered

Sylvester Stallone, in his first TV role, plays a New York mobster exiled to Oklahoma.

1 season ordered

Zoe Saldana stars as a Marine recruited by the CIA to befriend the daughter of a terrorist.

1 season, renewed

Jeremy Renner stars as a Michigan power broker.