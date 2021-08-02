Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe Returning to Co-Host ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18

The Bachelorette with Michelle Young has found its hosts.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe — the former Bachelorette leads who stepped in to co-host season 17 amid Chris Harrison’s hiatus (and eventual departure) — are returning to host the 18th season, ABC and Warner Horizon have confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Adams and Bristowe are co-hosting the currently airing Bachelorette season with Katie Thurston.

The duo, who kicked off the season to positive reviews, took over from Harrison after he left the franchise. Thurston’s season marks the first in the Bachelorette and Bachelor franchise to not be hosted by Harrison and both ABC and franchise producers Warner Horizon are believed to be looking for a permanent host to takeover the gig with the 2022 season of The Bachelor.

When speaking to THR earlier in the season, both Adams and Bristowe had expressed their interest in returning to host Young’s season, which will mark the third-ever Black Bachelorette in the franchise’s long run. Their deals to return closed down to the wire, as Young’s season went into production over the weekend. Her season premieres Oct. 19.

“I think people really enjoyed this refreshing season and what women can bring to the table when it comes to empowering one another, and I think people at home really like to see that,” said Bristowe when asked about Young’s season having female hosts. “We’d love to be a part of it. And even if it’s not us, we would love to see women involved.”

Adams also backed the franchise for the changes they have made behind-the-scenes after the racial controversy during the 2021 season of The Bachelor, which led to Harrison’s eventual departure and raised larger questions about the franchise’s systemic racial problems. “If people speak out on something else and they bring something to their attention, it doesn’t go unseen by the franchise. I think change is something they are open to, obviously, and very aware of, as you can tell with just us sitting here right now,” Adams told THR as Thurston’s season began to air. Last week, closer to the season’s end, she added of the changes, “Nothing happens overnight but it’s happening.”

ABC and Warner Horizon’s statement amid the fallout in March had promised, “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks.” While the casts and co-hosts in recent seasons have been increasingly diverse, no further changes have been announced for Young’s season, including no announcement of BIPOC members added to the executive producer ranks.

Thurston’s season is averaging about 4.5 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, including a week of delayed viewing. While that’s down 25 percent in viewers and 33 percent in the key ad demographic compared to the fall 2020 season, the season ranks third overall in total audience and first in adults 18-49 among ABC’s summer shows. The finale airs next Monday, Aug. 9.

