Nasim Pedrad’s ‘Chad’ Scrapped at TBS

TBS is cutting ties with Chad.

The cable outlet won’t air the completed second season of the comedy series created by and starring Nasim Pedrad. The decision comes as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery continues to move away from scripted programming on its linear channels, though it will help the show’s producers try to find a new home.

“As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season two of Chad will not air on TBS. We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it,” a statement from TBS reads. “We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor. We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of Chad for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success.”

Chad, which features Pedrad playing an awkward teenage boy, premiered in April 2021 to mostly favorable reviews from critics and decent viewership. TBS ordered a second season a month after its debut.

TBS initially scheduled an April premiere for the second season, then bumped it back to July 11 before moving off that date as well.

With the official word of its ending on TBS, Chad becomes the latest casualty of shifting priorities at Warner Bros. Discovery. The three so-called TNets — TBS, TNT and TruTV — had seen their rosters of scripted originals dwindle even before the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger, but the process has picked up since the two companies combined.

In May, longtime TNets general manager Brett Weitz left the company after his post was eliminated; TBS, TNT and TruTV are now under the purview of Discovery’s Kathleen Finch. TBS also canceled The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan, in late April, and scrapped a dating show titled The Big D a few weeks before its scheduled July 7 premiere. TNT, meanwhile, is currently airing the final season of Animal Kingdom and will be out of the scripted business when the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer airs.

Pedrad executive produces Chad with Searle, Obst and Rob Rossell, who co-developed the series.

Deadline first reported the news.