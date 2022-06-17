TBS Dating Show ‘The Big D’ Canceled Weeks Before Premiere

TBS will no longer air dating series The Big D, with the decision coming just weeks prior to the scheduled premiere.

The series, hosted by The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, has been cut despite having been scheduled to debut July 7, a network representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies,” a TBS spokesperson said in a statement. “We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers and the executive producers of Big D for their partnership through the process.”

The project was first announced back in March 2021, with production underway in Costa Rica at the time. The 10-hour series, hailing from creators of VH1’s Dating Naked and MTV’s Are You the One?, was to feature 10 recently divorced couples exploring potential romance with the other castmembers.

This comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to make decisions on company personnel and network slates following the April merger. Earlier this month, THR reported that J.J. Abrams’ series Demimonde had been passed over at HBO amid budget concerns.

Fletcher and Rodgers are one of the recent success stories of ABC’s Bachelor franchise, having met on her season of The Bachelorette that aired in 2016. The couple, who tied the knot last month, previously hosted CNBC’s Cash Pad and Paramount Network’s Fittest Couples.

Representatives for Fletcher and Rodgers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.