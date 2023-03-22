Every Film on TCM in April Will Be From Warner Bros.

From left: Olivia de Havilland, James Cagney and Rita Hayworth, the stars of 1941's 'The Strawberry Blonde'

Warner Bros. will be top of the world on TCM in April when the network devotes the entire month to films and more from the studio that is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, it was announced Wednesday.

TCM will shower viewers with scores of Warners movies, from every decade of its sister studio’s history, plus interstitials, documentaries, trailers, archival interviews, shorts and Looney Tunes cartoons.

“Warner Bros.’ history is TCM history. Where would this network be without films like Casablanca, The Maltese Falcon or A Star Is Born? We are thrilled to be honoring the studio that has given us so many iconic films since 1923,” Pola Changnon, general manager of TCM, said in a statement.

The network also will debut the restorations/remasters of 10 iconic Warner Bros. films — complete with introductions from filmmakers and film experts — as part of its multiyear partnership with The Film Foundation.

The titles are East of Eden (1955), introduced by Wes Anderson and Joanna Hogg; Storm Warning (1951), Land of the Pharaohs (1955) and Rio Bravo (1959), introduced by Martin Scorsese; Rachel, Rachel (1968), introduced by Ethan Hawke; Safe in Hell (1931), introduced by Alexander Payne; The Strawberry Blonde (1941), introduced by Anderson; A Lion Is in the Streets (1953), introduced by Daphne Dentz and Robyn Sklaren from the Warner Bros. Discovery Library; One Way Passage (1932); and Helen of Troy (1956).

Joanne Woodward (left) and Kate Harrington in 1968’s ‘Rachel, Rachel’ Courtesy Everett Collection

Several of these also will be available for streaming in the Classics Curated by TCM hub on HBO Max.

Programming will be organized thematically to showcase the breadth of the 100-year-old studio’s films from classic to current, with categories including “Studio Contract Players,” “Warner Joins a Gang,” “Warner Goes to School,” “Warner Finds Religion,” “Warner Turns to Crime” and more.

TCM premieres will include such features as Full Metal Jacket (1987), Million Dollar Baby (2004) and Argo (2012), such documentaries as Jack L. Warner: The Last Mogul (1993) and such TCM Originals as Jet Jockeys in Love: The Making of Chain Lightning.

The whole thing kicks off April 1 at 3 a.m. PT with Beau Brummel (1924) and ends April 30 with Going in Style (1979). Click here for the monthlong TCM programming schedule.