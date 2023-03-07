Skip to main content
‘The Good Place’ Reunion: Ted Danson to Star in Netflix Comedy From Creator Mike Schur

The scripted comedy is based on the Oscar-nominated documentary feature ‘The Mole Agent.’

Ted Danson and Mike Schur
Ted Danson and Mike Schur Santiago Felipe/Getty Images; Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Netflix is getting into the Mike Schur business.

The creator of The Good Place is reuniting with star Ted Danson for a scripted comedy series based on the 2021 Oscar-nominated best documentary feature The Mole Agent. The series, which was shopped to streamers earlier this year, has landed at Netflix with an eight-episode straight-to-series order.

Here’s how the series is described: “Charles (Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.”

Mike Schur and his Fremulon banner’s Morgan Sackett will exec produce alongside 3 Arts’ David Miner. Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez exec produce for Micromundo Producciones. Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements also executive produce for Motto Pictures.

The untitled comedy reunites Schur with Danson following their four-season run on NBC’s The Good Place.

The series hails from Universal Television, where Schur is based with a rich overall deal. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the Schur comedy did not land on Peacock, given it is the home streamer for Universal TV. Schur previously was an exec producer on Peacock’s Rutherford Falls, which the streamer canceled after two seasons. Peacock also was previously set to collaborate with Schur on a Field of Dreams TV series that the streamer ordered straight to series from the diehard baseball fan. That project was scrapped a few months later after securing filming locations in Iowa.

That Netflix would go into business with Schur comes as little surprise as The Good Place has been a strong performer on the service.

Schur’s credits also include Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hacks and Saturday Night Live.

