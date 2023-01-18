‘Ted Lasso’ Unveils First Look at Season 3

Might this be all that we get?

Apple TV+ has announced a spring premiere for season three of its Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso and released a first image from the coming run (it’s at the top of this story). The streamer did not, however, say whether the coming season will be the show’s last, as has been widely speculated.

Creators Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly sold the series — based on a character Sudeikis played in a series of NBC Sports promos — with a pitch for a three-season arc. “This story is going to be over [in season three], regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on,” Lawrence said on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast after season two ended in October 2021.

Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on the series, echoed that idea in an interview with THR: “We are writing an ending for this three-chunk portion that we’ve always seen, but it’s not like Thanos is in it and half of us die. Most of us, anyway, will probably still be alive, so I don’t think leaving an out is anything to worry about. It’s just a matter of whether or not we pick this up in some other way, and when.”

That said, when the cast signed new deals with significant pay bumps ahead of production on season three, they included options for future seasons. The Warner Bros. TV-produced Ted Lasso is Apple TV+’s most successful show to date, based both on awards — it has won the past two Emmys for best comedy series — and on Nielsen’s measurement, where it’s the only Apple series to break into the ratings service’s weekly top 10 streaming charts.

As for season three, the first photo from the show hints at still unresolved tensions between Ted (Sudeikis) and Nate (Nick Mohammed), who left AFC Richmond at the end of season two and ended up at West Ham United, the Premier League team owned by Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head). It shows Nate and Ted meeting in the West Ham facilities, with Rupert looming in the background.

Sudeikis, Lawrence, Hunt and Kelly executive produce Ted Lasso with Bill Wrubel, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer of Lawrence’s Doozer banner, Jane Becker and Jamie Lee. Star and writer Brett Goldstein is a co-exec producer.