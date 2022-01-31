‘Ted Lasso’ Breakout Brett Goldstein Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Brett Goldstein is expanding his relationship with Warner Bros. Television.

Following a competitive bidding process, the Emmy-winning star and writer on Ted Lasso has signed an exclusive overall deal with the studio behind the Apple comedy series. The pact will see Goldstein develop, create and produce new TV projects for the Channing Dungey-led studio.

The deal, which covers his writing and producing services, comes on top of two previous pacts he signed with the studio for his acting and writing work on Apple’s Emmy-winning comedy. Goldstein secured a sizable salary raise in September for his Emmy-winning acting work as Roy Kent that saw his salary jump from the $50,000 to $75,000 range he previously earned per episode for seasons one and two to the $125,000 to $150,000 territory for the upcoming third cycle of the comedy. Goldstein, who has penned multiple episodes of the series, also secured a pay raise for his writing services on the show.

“Much like the character Joe Gillis in Sunset Blvd, I’ve always dreamed of having my own parking space at Warners, and it’s extraordinary to see that dream come true,” Goldstein said in a release announcing the news Monday. “I do, however, hope the comparison ends there and I don’t wind up dead in a pool having been shot by an insane older movie star. As long as that doesn’t happen, I’m very excited and extremely honored to be embarking on new and exciting adventures with the excellent brothers* at Warners. (*Not all the people that work there are related. Apparently.)”

The exclusive deal comes as Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has been open about having a three-season plan for the series. Apple and Warners execs have been vocal about keeping the Emmy-winning comedy series around longer and a desire to do spinoffs should the series truly conclude with season three. Goldstein would be a natural choice to stay on as a writer and star and the Warners deal opens the door to do just that, should all parties involved decide to go that route.

Goldstein originally started out as a writer on Ted Lasso before being tapped to portray the gruff but lovable Roy Kent on the series. (Goldstein detailed how he went from writing on the series to playing Roy Kent during a July interview with TV’s Top 5.) He serves as a co-exec producer on Ted Lasso. Additionally, Goldstein is re-teaming with Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence to write and exec produce Shrinking, a comedy series for Warners starring Jason Segel that earned a straight to series order at Apple. His credits include creating AMC’s Soulmates and hosting the podcast Films to Be Buried With. He’s repped by Mosaic, B-Side Management, LARK and Hansen Jacobson.