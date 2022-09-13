Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Becomes First Back-to-Back Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Winner Since 2008

Brett Goldstein took home the award for best supporting actor in a comedy at Monday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

Goldstein won for Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, in which he plays player-turned-coach Roy Kent. The actor won the award last year as well, making him the category’s first back-to-back winner since Jeremy Piven won three consecutive Emmys for HBO’s Entourage from 2006 to 2008.

“Thank you so much,” Goldstein said as he took the stage, adding he was going to try not to swear, a reference to his 2021 acceptance speech where he cursed, causing the feed to cut out.

“Thank you to the Academy and to Apple. Thank you to Jason [Sudeikis] and Bill [Lawrence] and Brendan [Hunt] and especially Joe Kelly, for creating this magical thing and letting me be a little part of it. I will never take it for granted,” he continued. “It’s incredible.”

This year’s other nominees in the category included Goldstein’s Ted Lasso co-stars Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, Barry stars Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub, Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams and Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang.

In his speech, Goldstein took a moment to thank his fellow nominees from the Apple TV+ series, saying, “The hardest part of being in Ted Lasso is being in a scene with anyone from this cast and not ruining the take by just staring at them and going, ‘God, you’re good.'”

Ted Lasso follows a college (American) football coach from Wichita, Kansas, who is recruited to manage an English Premier League club, despite having no experience with soccer, by the team’s new owner, who wants to get revenge on her ex-husband by making the team a laughing stock.

Goldstein’s win marked the first for the series on Monday night. Ted Lasso was nominated for 20 Emmys this year, the same number of nominations it scored last year.

Backstage, he shouted out the AppleTV+ series’ team for changing his life.

“Before Ted Lasso, I’d always worked but no one knew who the fuck I was,” Goldstein said. “So, Jason and the show completely changed my life and forever indebted to them. If Jason wants me to kill people I will. I’ll go, and I’ll go on record for that.”

Goldstein continued reflecting on the start of his career, saying that it wasn’t until he began doing standup that people started to notice that he was up-and-coming.

“I would always say don’t wait around for a magic ball,” he added. “Make your own stuff. Do your own thing. I suppose I’m proof of that.”

As for what’s next for Ted Lasso, mum was the word for Goldstein.

“Truly the plan is entirely in Jason’s hands,” the two-time Emmy winner said backstage. “I know that all of us would happily do this for 20 years and maybe then say, ‘We need to wrap it up. These footballers are all on crutches. We’re really stringing this out.’ It’s entirely up to Jason. In theory, we’ve been writing this like it’s the end but it might not be. Who knows?”