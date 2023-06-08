‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt on Hints of a Ted and Rebecca Romance in Season 3, Possible Spinoff: “Everything Is Possible”

[This story includes spoilers for the Ted Lasso season three finale.]

Ted Lasso star and co-creator Brendan Hunt is answering several burning questions that were left unanswered by the season (series?) finale last week.

Hunt took to Reddit for an Ask Me Anything thread and spent some time providing responses to fan questions about everything from a possible relationship between Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) to the chances of a spinoff or fourth season.

“We don’t know,” the Coach Beard actor wrote about whether or not there’s a chance for more stories in the Ted Lasso universe. “We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we’re done. We won’t know until we’ve sat with it for a while, decompressed, etc.”

The Horrible Bosses 2 alum also touched on season three teasing a relationship between Ted and Rebecca, explaining that the creators did consider it “out of professional responsibility … but never with enthusiasm.” He also pointed out that the coach and club owner are each other’s soulmates, but that they can be those people for one another without it being romantic.

“We have been taught by years and years of television that when there is a male lead and a female lead they end up together,” he wrote. “That can be hard conditioning to see past.”

In another response, Hunt addressed Beard and Jane’s (Phoebe Walsh) wedding, which Ted noticeably did not attend. He explained that story-wise, Ted had just boarded a plane back to the United States, so it would’ve felt anticlimactic to have him back in the United Kingdom so soon. The actor also pointed out that Beard and Ted have a very special kind of friendship in which they can still be as close as they are and not necessarily attend things like weddings.

“Personally, I think Beard called Ted and told him he could sit this one out, and Ted said thanks because the ceremony conflicted with a big game for Henry’s soccer team,” Hunt shared. “The history of their relationship IMO [in my opinion] is long periods of seeing each other and long periods not. We have entered one of the latter, but the former will come around again at some point. They love each other. They will see each other again.”

The co-creator also answered multiple questions about Beard’s decision to marry Jane, despite her being “abusive” toward him, saying that he didn’t think she was an abuser — though he admits their relationship is toxic.

“As Ted says, their baggage goes together real nice (paraphrasing); they feel like they’re the right person for each other,” he wrote. “The main thing we know about Beard and Jane: He just loves her. She makes life more interesting. Where once he was addicted to meth, he is now, IMO, addicted to her pheromones. Is he making the right long-term decision? Don’t know. Is he doing something that he wants to do right now? Certainly. And there is joy to be had in that.”

Hunt said that he and fellow creators Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence and Joe Kelly intentionally left Ted and Michelle’s (Andrea Anders) fate ambiguous when the coach returns to Kansas. While Dr. Jacob (Mike O’Gorman) is no longer in the picture, and Ted and Michelle care about each other, they’re different people than they were when the show began, and their priority is being good parents to Henry.

“As for Roy and Keeley, I have known couples who seemed perfect together, and then suddenly find they broke up,” he explained about why the fan-favorite pair didn’t end up together at the end of season three. “People who haven’t (at least started to) work on their shit can sometimes find that they lose something they wish they’d kept.”