‘Ted Lasso’ Finale Event Canceled at Paley Center

The ongoing writers strike has forced the cancellation of the Paley Center’s Ted Lasso finale screening and panel.

The Paley Center for Media informed ticket holders Thursday that the May 30 screening of the season three finale — a possible series finale — and subsequent panel with the cast that was to have included Jason Sudeikis (Ted) and Brendan Hunt (Beard) has been scrapped due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Sources tell THR that the strike played a central role in the decision as Ted himself, Sudeikis, co-created the series and, along with Hunt, serves as a writer as well. The Writers Guild of America has asked its members to not participate in press events that were organized by studios who are members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Ted Lasso is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television for Apple, all of whom are members of the AMPTP, the group that represents studios and streamers and against whom the WGA is on strike for issues including streaming residuals, fair pay and the use of mini-rooms, among others.

Ticket buyers for the Tuesday event will automatically be issued a full refund.

Sudeikis, Hunt and Brett Goldstein (Roy) have frequently been spotted walking the picket lines alongside their fellow writers on Ted Lasso.

Next week’s finale is expected to shed light on the future of the Emmy-winning series from co-creator Bill Lawrence. The series was created with a three-season arc and Sudeikis has repeatedly said that season three does indeed mark the end of Ted’s story. However, now that the show has become a global phenomenon and award-winning hit, it’s unclear if the finale will end the season or the series as a whole. This week’s penultimate episode (spoiler alert!) set up a finale that could see Ted return home to the U.S. and reunite with his son. Sudeikis has been outspoken about the impact of shooting Ted Lasso in London and leaving his own son in the U.S. for the months-long production.