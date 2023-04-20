‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham to Host Apple TV+ Christmas Special

Hannah Waddingham is staying at Apple TV+ for her next TV project.

The Ted Lasso Emmy winner will star in a Christmas special for the streamer later this year. Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas will be recorded at the Coliseum Theatre in her hometown of London and will mark Waddingham’s first time fronting a holiday show — though she appeared on Michael Buble’s 2021 NBC Christmas special.

Home for Christmas will feature Waddingham, a multi-time Olivier Award nominee for her stage work in the U.K., and special guests (to be announced later) performing classic holiday songs accompanied by a big band.

The special is produced by Done + Dusted, the company behind Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special for Apple TV+ in 2020 and a host of other specials and live events, including the 2022 Emmy Awards and ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

Hamish Hamilton, who directed Carey’s 2020 Christmas special, will helm Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas. Waddingham will executive produce with Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco.

In addition to Ted Lasso, Waddingham’s credits include Disney+’s Hocus Pocus 2 and recurring roles on Game of Thrones and Sex Education. She stars in the upcoming PBS Masterpiece production of Tom Jones and will co-host the 2023 Eurovision song contest. She is repped by Atlas Artists, CAA, CAM in the U.K. and Wolf-Kasteler.