Emmys: Jason Sudeikis Wins His Second Acting Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’

Jason Sudeikis won his second consecutive lead actor in a comedy series Emmy for his titular role in Ted Lasso, a win he says he did not expect given the other nominees in his category, and therefore did not come overly prepared for.

“Thank you, my parents … our incredible cast. It’s a joy to work with you guys. You guys are amazing,” Sudeikis said onstage following his win at the 2022 Emmy Awards. “Thank you so much for the people that watch the show and dig it as much as we did making it. I’m truly, truly surprised and flattered — and, thank you.”

Other nominees in the category were Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building).

Ted Lasso received a whopping 20 nominations this year. Brett Goldstein won in the supporting actor in a comedy series category earlier in the evening, beating out two of his co-stars, among others.

In the Warner Bros. Television-produced series, Sudeikis plays an optimistic coach of a struggling college football team who is hired to coach an English Premier League club — despite having no experience with soccer — by the new owner (fellow nominee Hannah Waddingham, who won the best supporting actress in a comedy award last year) in an attempt to sabotage the team.

Sudeikis co-developed Ted Lasso using a character he first portrayed in a series of NBC sports promos in 2013.

The 74th annual Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and were hosted by Kenan Thompson.