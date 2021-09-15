‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Winners at TV Critics Awards

Ted Lasso led all winners at the 37th annual Television Critics Association’s 2021 Awards.

The Apple TV+ rookie comedy took home wins in three of the five categories in which it was nominated. The Jason Sudeikis football comedy — which led all nominees — earned victory in all three of the TCA’s biggest categories: program of the year, new program and achievement in comedy.

Among all platforms, it was HBO/HBO Max that edged Apple TV+ and nominations leader Netflix as Michaela Coel earned achievement in drama for I May Destroy You; Jean Smart bested Sudeikis for comedy; Mare of Easttown collected the win for limited series; and John Oliver continued to rule the variety category. Netflix earned three wins, including drama for The Crown.

Smart also was a double winner this year, earning the TCA’s career achievement honors, while The Golden Girls took home the organization’s heritage prize.

The awards were presented virtually for the second year in a row as the semi-annual press tour has been conducted remotely as a result of the ongoing pandemic. The awards were voted on by more than 250 television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada.

“Television came through in a big way this year, serving up some much-needed entertainment that was a welcome distraction from the real-life dramas of the real world,” said TCA president Melanie McFarland, a TV critic at Salon. “The fact that comedic shows reigned supreme at the 2021 TCA Awards is a testament to this. From the folksy humor of Ted Lasso and the sharp takes of Hacks, to the timeless laughs of The Golden Girls, this season’s offerings gave us plenty of reasons to smile in uncertain times. We are excited to honor these outstanding programs as we celebrate 37 years of the TCA Awards, and we look forward to being together again in person in 2022.”

A full list of winners follows:

Individual achievement in drama: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You, HBO)

Individual achievement in comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO Max)

Outstanding achievement in news and information: Framing Britney Spears (FX/FX on Hulu)

Outstanding achievement in reality programming: tie: Couples Therapy (Showtime), Deaf U (Netflix)

Outstanding achievement in youth programming: The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Outstanding achievement in variety, talk or sketch: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO, 2018 & 2019 winner in category)

Outstanding new program: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding achievement in movies, miniseries, or specials: Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Outstanding achievement in drama: The Crown (Netflix)

Outstanding achievement in comedy: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Program of the year: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Career achievement honoree: Jean Smart

Heritage award: The Golden Girls (NBC)