‘Ted Lasso,’ Netflix Top TV Critics Awards Nominations

Ted Lasso continues to spread good cheer, with the Apple comedy leading all nominees at the Television Critics Association’s 37th annual awards. Netflix was the most-nominated platform.

The nominations, voted on by the more than 200-member group of television critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada, expanded the field this year to eight nominees in each category in a bid to reflect the massive amount of content available in the Peak TV landscape.

Ted Lasso earned five nominations, picking up acting mentions for stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham, as well as new program, achievement in comedy and program of the year. The news comes days after the Bill Lawrence-created comedy from Warner Bros. TV snapped Glee‘s record to become the most-nominated new series at the TV Academy, with 20 total Emmy nominations.

There was a four-way tie for second place, with HBO Max’s Hacks, HBO’s I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown and Disney+’s WandaVision earning for noms apiece.

Among the platforms, Netflix topped everyone with 15 total nominations, edging last year’s leader, HBO (14). HBO Max came in third with 10 nominations. Unlike the TV Academy, the TCA did not combine the premium cable network with the streamer, both of which are overseen by Casey Bloys.

“This was an incredible year for fresh, inclusive content and new creators, and our nominations are a reflection of that,” said TCA president Melanie McFarland of Salon. “The TCA membership selected from a wealth of original offerings that broke fresh ground and presented exciting, thought-provoking experiences that redefined the television landscape. Although we will not be able to honor these landmark achievements in-person, we look forward to celebrating 37 years of the TCA Awards and sharing our top picks when the winners are unveiled.”

The TCA also recognized a number of programs that were snubbed by the Emmys, with Peacock’s Girls5eva picking up mentions for star Renee Elise Goldsberry and achievement in comedy. The final season of Superstore was also recognized in the comedy category alongside Apple’s Mythic Quest and the since-canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Starz’s critical hit P-Valley also was nominated in the prestigious outstanding new program category, where it will compete with Bridgerton, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, Ted Lasso and WandaVision. HBO Max’s It’s a Sin — shut out at the Emmys — was also nominated in the miniseries category.

The TCA’s career achievement and heritage award winners will be announced a later date. For the second year in a row, the TCA Awards will forgo an in-person ceremony as the summer press tour will again go virtual as a result of the pandemic. Winners will be announced later this summer.

Here’s a full list of the nominees and tallies by platform and program:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” – HBO

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” – Disney+

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” – FX

Omar Sy, “Lupin” – Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

Maya Erskine, “Pen15” – Hulu

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5Eva” – Peacock

Charlotte Nicdao, “Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Allen v. Farrow” – HBO

“City So Real” – NatGeo

“Framing Britney Spears” – FX/FX On Hulu

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” – HBO

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – CBS

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime

“Deaf U” – Netflix

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Nailed It! Double Trouble” – Netflix

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” – Paramount+

“Taste the Nation” – Hulu

“Top Chef: Portland” – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix

“Bluey” – Disney Jr.

“Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids

“Emily’s Wonder Lab” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“Waffles + Mochi” – Netflix

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“P-Valley” – Starz

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“WandaVision” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

“The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“It’s a Sin” – HBO Max

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“The Crown” – Netflix

“For All Mankind” – Apple TV+

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

“Lovecraft Country” – HBO

“The Mandalorian” – Disney+

“Pose” – FX

“P-Valley” – Starz

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

“Girls5Eva” – Peacock

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

“Pen15” – Hulu

“Superstore” – NBC

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Bridgerton” – Netflix

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“I May Destroy You” – HBO

“Mare of Easttown” – HBO

“The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

“The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

“WandaVision” – Disney+

NETWORK TALLY

Netflix – 15

HBO – 14

HBO Max – 10

Apple TV+ – 8

Disney+ – 5

Showtime – 5

Hulu – 4

NBC – 4

Amazon – 3

CBS – 3

FX-3

PBS Kids – 3

Peacock – 3

Starz – 2

Bravo – 1

Comedy Central – 1

Disney Jr. – 1

MSNBC – 1

NatGeo – 1

Paramount+ – 1

PBS – 1

PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

“Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ – 5

“Hacks,” HBO Max – 4

“I May Destroy You,” HBO – 4

“Mare of Easttown,” HBO – 4

“WandaVision,” Disney+ – 4

“Bridgerton,” Netflix – 3

“The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max – 3

“The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix – 3

“The Underground Railroad,” Amazon – 3

“Bo Burnham: Inside,” Netflix – 2

“Girls5Eva,” Peacock – 2

“The Good Lord Bird,” Showtime – 2

“Mythic Quest,” Apple TV+ – 2

“Pen15,” Hulu – 2

“Pose,” FX – 2

“P-Valley,” Starz – 2