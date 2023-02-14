‘Ted Lasso’ Books Season 3 Premiere Date

America’s favorite (fictional) Premier League team, AFC Richmond, is headed back to the pitch in a matter of weeks.

Apple TV+ has set a March 15 premiere date for season three of Ted Lasso. The two-time Emmy winner for best comedy series will roll out its 12-episode season weekly starting then — which puts its finale at May 31, the last day of eligibility for Emmy consideration this year. The announcement also came with a teaser for the new season, riffing on Ted’s (Jason Sudeikis) “Believe” sign (watch it below).

After unveiling a first look in January, when it promised a spring debut, Apple TV+ offered up more detail about season three’s storyline — though the streamer remains tight-lipped about whether the show will end after this season. “This story is going to be over [in season three], regardless, even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on,” co-creator and showrunner Bill Lawrence said on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast after season two ended in October 2021.

The rather expansive logline for season three reads as follows: “The newly promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the ‘wonder kid,’ has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, as Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home; Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert; and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.”

Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Hunt developed Ted Lasso, based on a character Sudeikis played in a series of NBC Sports Premier League promos. They executive produce the Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television series with Bill Wrubel; Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer of Lawrence’s Doozer Productions; and Jane Becker and Jamie Lee. Goldstein is a writer and co-executive producer.

The teaser for season three is below.