‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Trailer Hints at Ups and Downs for Richmond

The season three trailer for Ted Lasso is scored to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones, and the beats it hits match the song pretty well.

There are glum faces and bad goals conceded in the early moments of the trailer, followed by better times as the pace of the song picks up and it leans into the “you get what you need” idea of the lyrics. It’s a sports comedy, after all, so of course there are bound to be ups and downs.

The trailer — which features very little dialogue save for a team cheer and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) having an exaggerated reaction to Roy (Brett Goldstein) saying “Great job” to the AFC Richmond squad during a training session — also hints that Nate (Nick Mohammed) isn’t as thrilled with his new job leading West Ham United as he might have hoped.

Season three may or may not be the last one for the Emmy-winning series; executive producers Bill Lawrence and Hunt have both told The Hollywood Reporter that they’ve planned an ending for this season, but there may be room to continue the show beyond that.

Season three of Ted Lasso premieres on March 15 and will have new episodes weekly through May 31 — which, probably not coincidentally, is the last day of eligibility for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Watch the trailer below.