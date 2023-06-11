‘Ted Lasso’ Stars Weigh in on Final Episode and Show’s Potential Future: “No One Wants More For the Sake of It, There’s Enough TV Around”

[This story contains spoilers for “So Long, Farewell,” the season three finale of Ted Lasso.]

Ten days after the season three finale of Ted Lasso left fans wondering if this was truly the end of the hit Apple TV+ series, its stars reunited at a For Your Consideration Emmys event on Saturday night to weigh in on that final episode and the show’s mysterious future.

Though Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt were forced to miss the event amid the writers strike and rules that WGA members can’t currently promote their projects, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, Jeremy Swift and Cristo Fernández were among the stars in attendance at the TV Academy event.

Dunster joked that when reading the final episode script and seeing how everything would wrap up, “I remember the WhatsApp group with everyone on was full of like, ‘Bastards, you made me cry,’ and it was really sad. It’s like being at school, and school finishes, and you’re all of a sudden trying to grasp hold of all of the moments, and there was lots of grasping of each other — it was all consensual.” Fernández admitted, “When I read it, I had tears in my eyes. When we were shooting it, I was having many more tears in my eyes, and then when I watched it, there were many more tears.”

The finale saw Ted returning to the United States to be closer to his son and ex-wife, Roy Kent taking over as coach of AFC Richmond, and Keeley pitching Rebecca on the idea of a Richmond women’s team. Asked if this is truly the end of the show and if they were satisfied with the ending, Temple teased, “Are you ever satisfied? I can’t get no satisfaction.”

“You could say that about your own life. There are various different routes something could have taken,” Waddingham continued, walking down the press line side-by-side with Temple. “There are any number of variables, so for where we have left them for now, with the possibility of where Keeley’s going, where Rebecca’s going with the Dutchman, where Ted finds himself with Michelle, we leave them. They’ve walked through a different door each of them, does that mean that the door is shut behind them? Who knows?”

“Jason always said even if the TV’s not showing their lives, their lives continue,” Temple added. Swift noted that also following the recent series finale of Succession, there’s been conversation around what a good ending really is.

“A lot of people when The Sopranos ended went, ‘What?’ This, it successfully rounded things off as was promised in a three-season arc but was still ahead of you and did it in an unexpected way, and there were just fantastic lines and great comedy in there and of course great heart,” he said. “Loads of people have been blubbering through that one.”

Fans have been vocal about wanting more seasons of the show and have been pitching a number of different spinoff options if the series were to move in a Ted Lasso-less direction.

“I don’t know about any more seasons blah, blah, blah, but you can see that there is potential for other things,” Swift said. “It’s great that even if it doesn’t go anywhere, you can see that those characters aren’t just going to stay where they were, they’re going to move on. That’s an incremental part of how the show has always moved ahead, it’s always moved the characters ahead and it did that even in the last episode.”

Added Dunster of the cry for more Lasso content, “It’s wonderful that people care. It’s one of those things where if there was to be anything more — which I don’t know, nobody knows if there will be — so long as it’s done with integrity that’s the thing that everybody cares about. No one wants more for the sake of it, there’s enough TV around. And I know that Jason and [writer] Joe [Kelly] and Brendan and Bill Lawrence, they will only do it if they feel like it’s the right thing.”

Inside the event, Yvette Nicole Brown moderated a conversation with the cast, where Temple and Waddingham got emotional about the close bond that they’ve formed on the series.

“I have to confess that throughout all the seasons, any scene I’ve gotten to do with Hannah and anything between Keeley and Rebecca has been something that has been profound for me, for us becoming lovers and friends,” Temple told the crowd as Waddingham wiped away tears. “To get this friendship out there in the world that people need to see, that women love each other and want to support each other, but also call each other out when they’re not being the people that they should be accountable for being.”

The actors also shouted out their three stars who could not be there due to the strike, with Waddingham calling the trio “our engine room right there” and giving support to the writers. (Outside, WGA members lined up at the entrance of the TV Academy ahead of the event, passing out fliers aimed specifically at Apple TV+.)

To wrap up the evening, Brown asked Waddingham about some fan hopes that Ted and Rebecca would end up together, as the star explained, “I’ve been saying this for three years, that sometimes you can have a relationship with somebody that is so deep that it goes beyond.”

“I’ve never meant to say, for those observed that I’ve said it’s pedestrian, what I meant was that a leading woman and a leading man in a show can find a depth of love and companionship that is not purely sexual,” she continued. “I felt it when Jason and I met, and it was effortless from day one, and we still have it today. We will have each other’s backs forever, and I’m glad that we got to portray that onscreen.”