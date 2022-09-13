Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Best Comedy Series For Second Consecutive Year

Ted Lasso won the best comedy prize at Monday night’s Emmy Awards, following last year’s win in the same category.

“Thank you so much to everybody that’s watched this show. Thank you everybody who voted for the show, thank you everybody that works on the show,” star Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular character, said on stage. “Everybody in the offices of Warner Brothers, Apple, Doozer, that answer all the calls. Everybody in production. Our COVID squad season two was huge. We didn’t have a single shutdown, and that was a lot because of what you men and women did for us. Everybody in post production that helps us out, that build these amazing soccer stadiums, football stadiums around us. The show is about good and evil and this show is about the truth of life. This show is about all that stuff, but it’s mostly about our response to those things. And your response to our show is overwhelming… We’ll see you for season three.”

Other nominees in the best comedy series were Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building and What We Do in the Shadows.

In the comedy categories, Ted Lasso also took home the prizes for best lead actor (Sudeikis) and best supporting actor (Brett Goldstein), as well as best directing. Ted Lasso received a whopping 20 nominations this year.

In the award show’s 74 years, only seven shows have won in its first season and then repeated to win for its second season. Ted Lasso now joins Modern Family, 30 Rock, Frasier, The Golden Girls, Cheers, All in the Family and The Phil Silvers Show.

In the Warner Bros. Television-produced series, Sudeikis plays an optimistic coach of a struggling college football team who goes to London — despite having no experience with British soccer — to try his hand with a European team. Sudeikis co-developed Ted Lasso using a character he first portrayed in a series of NBC sports promos in 2013.

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards were held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California and were hosted by Kenan Thompson.